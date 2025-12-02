 Uttar Pradesh: 17-Year-Old Board Topper Dies By Suicide Hours Before Class 12 Pre-Board Exam
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUttar Pradesh: 17-Year-Old Board Topper Dies By Suicide Hours Before Class 12 Pre-Board Exam

Uttar Pradesh: 17-Year-Old Board Topper Dies By Suicide Hours Before Class 12 Pre-Board Exam

A 17-year-old Kanpur student, Raunak Pathak, who topped his district in the 2023 Class 10 exams with 97.4% and earned a coaching fee waiver, allegedly died by suicide hours before his Class 12 physics pre-board exam. His body was found near railway tracks after he went missing. Police are investigating the cause, examining his phone and speaking to friends.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 12:11 PM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh: 17-Year-Old Board Topper Dies By Suicide Hours Before Class 12 Pre-Board Exam | File Pic (Representational Image)

Kanpur: A 17-year-old student who had topped his district in the 2023 class 10 board examinations allegedly committed suicide, just hours before he was to appear for his class 12 physics pre-board exam, police said.

The death of Raunak Pathak, a resident of Saket Nagar here and a student of Brij Kishori Devi Memorial Inter College, has sent shockwaves through the neighbourhood.

Raunak had scored 97.4 per cent in his class 10 board exams, earning him a complete fee waiver at his coaching institute.

Raunak's father, Alok Pathak, who works at a private firm, told the police that his son had left home around 6:30 am on Monday but had not returned. When repeated calls went unanswered, his sister Mini and father began searching for him.

FPJ Shorts
New Delhi: Opposition Stages Protest In Parliament Premises, Rahul & Priyanka Gandhi Lead Charge Over SIR
New Delhi: Opposition Stages Protest In Parliament Premises, Rahul & Priyanka Gandhi Lead Charge Over SIR
'Tanya Mittal's Bodyshaming Remark Took Me Back To My Darkest Phase': Bigg Boss 19's Ashnoor Kaur Gets Emotional—EXCLUSIVE
'Tanya Mittal's Bodyshaming Remark Took Me Back To My Darkest Phase': Bigg Boss 19's Ashnoor Kaur Gets Emotional—EXCLUSIVE
Indian Railways Promotes Renuka Singh Thakur, Pratika Rawal & Sneh Rana To Officer-Rank Posts For World Cup Triumph
Indian Railways Promotes Renuka Singh Thakur, Pratika Rawal & Sneh Rana To Officer-Rank Posts For World Cup Triumph
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru's UNSEEN Wedding Pictures Go Viral: Who Is Shilpa Reddy With The Newlyweds?
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru's UNSEEN Wedding Pictures Go Viral: Who Is Shilpa Reddy With The Newlyweds?
Read Also
'You Belong To Filthy Caste': Parents Allege English Teacher Of Using Casteist Slurs Against Dalit...
article-image

A few hours later, Raunak's motorcycle was found near the Juhi railway yard, where Raunak's body was discovered beside the tracks, officials said.

"I never imagined my only son would take such an extreme step. He was so bright," Raunak's devastated father said.

Government Railway Police (GRP) inspector Om Narayan Singh said the body of the deceased has been sent for a post-mortem, and a probe is underway.

"The reason behind the suicide is unclear. We are examining his mobile phone and speaking to his friends," he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh: 17-Year-Old Board Topper Dies By Suicide Hours Before Class 12 Pre-Board Exam

Uttar Pradesh: 17-Year-Old Board Topper Dies By Suicide Hours Before Class 12 Pre-Board Exam

Maharashtra NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Out; Candidates To Report From Today

Maharashtra NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Out; Candidates To Report From Today

Telangana: BTech Student Dies By Suicide On Osmania University Campus In Hyderabad; Police Probe...

Telangana: BTech Student Dies By Suicide On Osmania University Campus In Hyderabad; Police Probe...

KTET Admit Card 2025 Issued; Here's How To Download

KTET Admit Card 2025 Issued; Here's How To Download

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2026: Registration Starts For 25,487 Vacancies; Know Selection Process,...

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2026: Registration Starts For 25,487 Vacancies; Know Selection Process,...