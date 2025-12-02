 Yogi Govt’s 'Lakhpati Didi' Initiative Is Giving A Strong Boost To The Rural Economy
Under this initiative, 35.94 lakh women have so far been identified in Uttar Pradesh, out of which income details in the digital livelihood register have been recorded for 29.68 lakh women.

Tuesday, December 02, 2025
Yogi Govt’s 'Lakhpati Didi' Initiative Is Giving A Strong Boost To The Rural Economy | Representative Image

Lucknow, December 2: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the story of women’s economic empowerment in Uttar Pradesh is reaching remarkable new heights. Not only have rural women been financially strengthened with Lakhpati Didi, but a new identity has also been instilled in them, rooted in confidence and leadership. More than 18.56 lakh women in the state have become lakhpatis, earning an annual income of over one lakh rupees as of November.

Under this initiative, 35.94 lakh women have so far been identified in Uttar Pradesh, out of which income details in the digital livelihood register have been recorded for 29.68 lakh women.

The Central Government has set a target to increase the annual income of 2 crore SHG members in the country to more than one lakh rupees by 2026–27. A target of 28.92 lakh women has been given to Uttar Pradesh.

As per the state government, 18.56 lakh women have already reached this target until November 2025, and the remaining 10.36 lakh women will reach the target within the stipulated timeline.

Across the state, women from 98.49 lakh rural families are associated with 8,96,618 self-help groups that operate through 62,958 village organizations for mutual support and link members to the markets.

Agriculture-based activities, animal husbandry, handicrafts, food processing, and different service-led enterprises are helping women earn sustainable livelihoods. The government’s objective is to ensure that each member earns no less than one lakh rupees annually for three consecutive years, across four quarters and crop cycles, ensuring true, sustained economic empowerment.

More than just an income rise, Lakhpati Didi has emerged as a symbol of significant social transformation. These empowered women are emerging as economically independent earners and important decision-makers within their families and as factors of transformation in villages.

