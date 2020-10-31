'Some didn't grieve, were doing politics': PM Modi's jibe at opposition over Pulwama attack

Prime Minister Modi on Saturday paid homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, travelling to Gujarat to the site of the Statue of Unity. Speaking from Kevadia, the Prime Minister touched upon recent events such as COVID-19 and terrorism, even taking a swipe at the Opposition Congress.

"Sardar Patel gave the present form to India by making the diversity of the country, power of free India by uniting the hundreds of princely states of the country. In 2014, we all started celebrating his birthday as a festival of the unity of India," he said. The Prime Minister continued saying that the entire country is paying reverence to the Iron Man of the country, Sardar Patel today.

Prime Minister Narendra witnessed the 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' parade on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Kevadia, Gujarat. The Prime Minister also administered the Rashtriya Ekta Pledge in Kevadia.