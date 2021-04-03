Soldier’s 50-day 4,300-km run begins

Jammu

Soldier Naik Velu P is set to make his 30th birthday memorable as he left for a mission to enter the Guinness Book of World Records by running from Kashmir to Kanyakumari under 50 days. Last year in June, Naik Velu became the first Indian ultra-runner to complete 1,600 km in just 17 days, a feat which is in the process of being entered as an Asian record.

“Naik Velu, serving as a nursing assistant in the 60 Para Field Hospital, is an ultra marathoner who is attempting a Guinness World Record by running from Kashmir to Kanyakumari covering a distance of about 4,300 km under 50 days,” Udhampur-based Army PRO Lieutenant Colonel Abhinav Navneet said.

To start this epic feat, he said Naik Velu, celebrating his 30th birthday on April 21, was flagged off from 92 Base Hospital in Srinagar on Friday with a heartwarming gathering of enthusiasts who accompanied him in his solo run for the initial five kilometres carrying the national flag and boosting his morale. "To cover this mammoth distance from Kashmir to Kanyakumari in 50 days, Velu would be running 70-100 km a day, crossing major towns, cities and states,” Lt Col Navneet said. He said Velu has already won many ultra-marathons, Tuffman runs and stadium runs across India. After covering 200 km from starting point, Naik left Udhampur headquarters at 7am on Saturday.