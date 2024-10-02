 Solar Eclipse 2024: Know All About The Timing Of Today's Surya Grahan & Whether It Will Be Visible In India
Solar Eclipse 2024: Know All About The Timing Of Today's Surya Grahan & Whether It Will Be Visible In India

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Wednesday, October 02, 2024, 01:15 PM IST
article-image
Solar Eclipse 2024 | BBC

A solar eclipse, also known as surya grahan, will be visible in some parts of the world on Wednesday. This will be the second and final solar eclipse of 2024, which is why this event is called an annual solar eclipse.

What Is A Solar Eclipse?

A natural occurrence when the moon comes between the Sun and the Earth, blocking sunlight, is known as a solar eclipse. An annular solar eclipse is different from a total solar eclipse because, in this phenomenon, the moon only blocks some parts of the Sun's light, which causes a ring of fire.

Will the surya grahan be visible in India?

According to astronomical scientists, the annual solar eclipse will not be visible in India because it is expected to occur at night. It will begin on October 2 at 7:12 pm IST and end on October 3 at 3:17 am IST.

Solar eclipse will be visible in parts of South America, Chile, Argentina, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, the Falkland Islands and Uruguay. The rare celestial phenomenon will also be visible from Peru, New Zealand, Tonga, Tuvalu, Tokelau, Samoa, South Georgia, Clipperton Island, Baker Island, French Polynesia, Paraguay and Pitcairn Islands.

article-image

Types of Solar Eclipse

There are three types of solar eclipses: partial, annular and total. A partial solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes in front of the Sun but does not completely block it out, resulting in a crescent-shaped Sun. It is the most common type of solar eclipse. An annular solar eclipse occurs when the Moon is far from the Earth and it blocks some parts of the Sun's light, which causes a ring of fire. Meanwhile, the total solar eclipse happens when the Moon comes in between the Earth and the Sun, creating a total blockage of sunlight.

