Solar eclipse 2020: Chardham temples to remain closed from 10 pm tonight till Sunday afternoon

Ahead of the solar eclipse, all the Chardham temples in Uttarakhand will remain closed from 10 pm tonight till Sunday afternoon.

Due to the solar eclipse, the temple of Badrinath-Kedarnath and Gangotri-Yamunotri will remain closed from 10 pm tonight, officials said.

Bhuvan Chandra Uniyal, the priest of Badrinath Dham, said that even though the solar eclipse is tomorrow but its 'Sutak' will start 12 hours earlier. The 'Sutak' will start from 10.25 pm tonight, which will remain till 1.53 pm on Sunday.

He said that prayers will be offered only after 2 pm on Sunday, after cleaning the premises of the Chardham temples.