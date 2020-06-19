Solar Eclipse on June 21, 2020: What are the food myths associated with eclipse?

If you are few of the lucky one leaving in these parts, you'll get a glimpse of the solar eclipse.

But, mention of solar eclipse can't be complete without a mention of the various myths associated with it. Some of which are associated with the food that we eat during the eclipse.

Here are some of them:

It is believed that solar eclipse has an impact on the human body system – physically and psychologically. There are several beliefs and practices related to a solar eclipse. One of which is one should avoid eating food and drinking water during the eclipse. It is advised to discard any food that is cooked before the eclipse. The food that cannot be discarded should be protected using Tulsi leaves.

One popular belief why food shouldn't be consumed during this time is that during the solar eclipse ultraviolet rays become more active during this time. Some believe these harmful radiations render the food poisonous. And, it can cause indigestion.

Though modern sciences do not believe in idea of refraining from food or water, but Ayurveda practitioners believe that staying away from food during the eclipse is advisable. Ayurveda believes that in the absence of sunlight, the bacteria tends to become more active.

But, there is no smoke without fire right? Apparently, these beliefs stem from the scriptures. Skanda Purana states that those eating or even serving food during this period suffer from bad health afterwards.