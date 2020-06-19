Solar Eclipse on June 21, 2020: How and where to watch solar eclipse; all you need to know about the Surya Grahan

The first solar eclipse, also known as Surya Grahan, of 2020 will take place on June 21. This will be an annular solar eclipse, during which the Moon will cover the Sun from the centre leaving a ring of light visible in the sky.

A solar eclipse occurs on a new moon day when it comes in between the earth and the sun and all the three objects are aligned. An annular solar eclipse occurs when the angular diameter of the moon falls short of that of the sun and it fails to cover up the latter completely. As a result a ring of the sun's disk remains visible around the moon. The sky gazers will get an opportunity to observe the "ring of fire" during the phenomenon.

How, when and where to watch solar eclipse on June 21?

The annular solar eclipse will take place on June 21 and will start at 9:15 AM IST and will go on until 3:04 PM IST. The eclipse will be visible from much of Asia, Africa, the Pacific, the Indian Ocean, parts of Europe and Australia, said a report by timeanddate.com.

According to a report IANS, the eclipse will be seen as a partial solar eclipse in India. Few prominent places within this narrow annularity path are Dehradun, Kurukshetra, Chamoli, Joshimath, Sirsa, Suratgarh, etc.

Eclipsed Sun should not be viewed with the naked eye, even for a very short time. It will cause permanent damage to the eyes leading to blindness even when the moon covers most portion of the Sun.

Safe technique to observe the solar eclipse is either by using a proper filter like aluminized Mylar, black polymer, welding glass of shade number 14 or by making a projection of the sun's image on a white board by telescope.

One can even live stream the solar eclipse online, on TimeandDate.com's and Slooh's official YouTube channel.