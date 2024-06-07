Social Media Influencers Daksh Chaudhary & Annu Chaudhary Arrested For Abusing Ayodhya People In Viral Rant Over BJP's Lallu Singh's Defeat In LS Elections

Annu Chaudhary (white shirt) and Daksh Chaudhary arrested by police | Instagram/muchoman306

Social media influencers Daksh Chaudhary and his accomplice Annu Chaudhary were arrested after a video surfaced showing them abusing voters in Ayodhya, Ghaziabad DCP said on Friday. Chaudhary made abusive comments towards the people of Ayodhya following the defeat of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Lallu Singh in the Lok Sabha elections.

Warning: Abusive language. Viewer discretion advised.

In the viral video, Chaudhary can be heard making offensive remarks about the people of Ayodhya for voting against the BJP. Outraged social media users brought the local police's attention to the viral video, leading to Chaudhary and Annu's arrest under sections 295A and 504 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). These sections pertain to deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings and intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace, respectively.

The Ghaziabad police quickly took action after receiving the video through social media on June 6, 2024. Assistant Police Commissioner Siddharth Gautam of Shalimar Garden said, "Taking immediate cognizance of this, a case was registered at Thana Teela Mod, and both named accused have been taken into custody. Necessary legal action is underway."

दिनांक 06.06.24 को सोशल मीडिया के माध्यम से वायरल हो रही एक वीडियो प्राप्त हुई जिसमे मतदाताओ की धार्मिक भावनाओ को आहत करने की नीयत से अभद्र टिप्पणी की गई है । ....1/2@Uppolice pic.twitter.com/GIyEIqnYNc — DCP TRANS HINDON COMMISSIONERATE GHAZIABAD (@DCPTHindonGZB) June 6, 2024

Kanhaiya Kumar slapgate

This is not the first time Chaudhary has made headlines for wrong reasons. He was previously detained for slapping Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar during the election campaign in Delhi.

The electoral defeat of BJP's Lallu Singh in the Faizabad-Ayodhya constituency has sparked intense online backlash. Voters in the region, who chose Samajwadi Party and Congress candidate Avadhesh Prasad as their MP, have been subjected to derogatory comments and abuse on social media.