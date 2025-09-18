Snake Found In Operation Theatre Of Jhansi’s Maharani Laxmibai Medical College, Forest Department Rescues It Safely

A snake was found in the operation theatre (OT) of Maharani Laxmibai Medical College in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi. | X & File Pic

Jhansi: A snake was found in the operation theatre (OT) of Maharani Laxmibai Medical College in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi, officials said on Thursday.

They said that OT in-charge Kanak Srivastava saw the snake on Wednesday and informed the forest department. The reptile was rescued and released into the wild by the personnel.

The incident has prompted the college administration to issue directions for heightened vigilance in and around OTs.

The medical college’s OT had earlier hit the headlines when a major fire broke out on November 15 last year, claiming the lives of 18 children.

More recently, on August 29 this year, another fire incident in the OT’s electrical panel triggered panic, reminiscent of the last year’s tragedy.

Chief Medical Superintendent Dr Sachin Mahour said that during the monsoon season, the risk of reptiles and other creatures entering hospital premises increases.

"After the snake was found in the OT, precautionary measures have been taken and the staff have been instructed to remain extra vigilant to prevent such incidents," he added.

