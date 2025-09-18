Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Inspects Chamoli Cloudburst Damage, Directs Rescue, Relief, And Road Restoration

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami | X @ANI

Raipur: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday conducted an on-site inspection of relief and rescue operations in the disaster-affected areas of Raipur and Mussoorie assembly constituencies following a cloudburst that triggered widespread damage in Chamoli district, affecting over 200 people.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister reviewed the aftermath of the cloudburst that triggered widespread damage in Chamoli district, affecting over 200 people.

The review was conducted from the Emergency Operations Centre in Dehradun, following heavy rainfall that battered several parts of the state.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami conducts an on-site inspection of relief and rescue operations in the disaster-affected areas of Raipur and Mussoorie assembly constituencies. pic.twitter.com/fisDroLw5j — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 18, 2025

Speaking to mediapersons, CM Dhami provided key updates on the situation, stating that at least 35 houses were damaged, 20 people sustained injuries, and 14 others are currently missing due to the disaster that struck Chamoli late Wednesday night.

"Around 35 houses have been damaged due to a cloudburst. Around 20 people are injured, and 14 others are missing. 200 people have been affected by the disaster last night in Chamoli. All rescue teams have reached there. DM and SSP are also on the spot. The injured have been taken to the hospitals. The severely injured will be shifted to AIIMS Rishikesh. NDRF, SDRF, ITBP, and Police are carrying out rescue operations. We are trying to move the people to safe places. Work is being done to repair the damaged roads. All the districts, NDRF, and SDRF have been asked to remain in alert mode for the entire month of September till the Monsoon is over. Char Dham Yatra is going on, but I appeal to the devotees to plan their Yatra according to the forecast by IMD..." he said.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami says, "Around 35 houses have been damaged due to a cloudburst. Around 20 people are injured, and 14 others are missing. 200 people have been affected by the disaster last night in Chamoli. All rescue teams have reached there. DM and SSP… https://t.co/txveGRh4Py pic.twitter.com/wGjxpjq6Pw — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2025

Highlighting the ongoing Char Dham Yatra, CM Dhami urged pilgrims to plan their visits as per weather advisories issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Chief Minister also directed that relief and rescue operations be expedited in the affected areas. He ensured that the necessary relief materials were provided promptly to the affected people. Instructed that blocked roads be reopened on priority.

The Chief Minister ordered the immediate restoration of essential services such as electricity and water supply and asked the district administration to maintain constant monitoring in disaster-affected regions and extend all possible assistance to people.

He further emphasised that all departments remain alert and prepared to handle any emergency.

Meanwhile, around 10 people are feared trapped under debris caused by the sudden cloudburst in Chamoli district. So far, two women and one child have been rescued in injured condition and have been rushed to nearby medical facilities for treatment.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), in coordination with local police, conducted intensive search and rescue operations after a cloudburst caused extensive damage to houses in the region.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)