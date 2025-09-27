Where Is Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk Being Held? Know About The Prison

File |

Ladakhi climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, arrested under the National Security Act (NSA), has been moved to Jodhpur Jail in Rajasthan, a high-security facility known for its stringent three-tier security system. Officials stated that Wangchuk will be confined to a solitary cell under continuous CCTV monitoring.

History Of Jodhpur Jail

Jodhpur Jail, which dates back to the British era, has housed several high-profile individuals over the years. These include Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who was convicted in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case and rape-accused, self-styled godman Asaram Bapu.

The prison has also held terrorists affiliated with the Indian Mujahideen, as well as Jammu and Kashmir separatist leader Abdul Ghani Lone.

The jail was also attacked during the 1965 war with Pakistan, resulting in the deaths of over 30 inmates. Currently, there are 1,400 prisoners in the Jodhpur jail.

Wangchuk was moved from the union territory to Jodhpur Central Jail under tight security arrangements on Friday, after his arrest earlier in the day. According to reports, after his arrest in Leh, Wangchuk was first flown to Delhi, according to news agency IANS.

From there, he was transported to Jodhpur under special arrangements. Upon arrival, he was taken directly to the Central Jail from the Jodhpur Air Force Station, accompanied by a heavy security convoy. Inside the jail, special preparations were reportedly underway as early as 3 p.m. on Friday in anticipation of a high-profile inmate.

Officials said that staff were aware that a VIP was expected, although no formal information had been shared until then. At around 8:30 pm, police and Army vehicles entered the jail premises one after another through the Red Gate.

Wangchuk was formally handed over to the jail administration at the main gate and subsequently shifted to a separate ward within the facility.