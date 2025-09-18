 'Lost 90 Elections, Now Cries Vote Theft': BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi Over 'Vote Chori' Allegations On ECI – VIDEO
Vinay MishraUpdated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 02:03 PM IST
article-image
BJP MP Anurag Thakur |

Senior BJP leader and former union minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday slammed Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi shortly after his "vote chori" (vote theft) allegations, saying "making baseless allegations has become the Congress leader's habit."

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, Thakur said, "A leader who loses election after election and is repeatedly rejected by the public, under whose leadership the Congress party has lost nearly 90 elections. His frustration and despair are continuously increasing, and Rahul Gandhi has made the politics of allegations his ornament. When asked to authenticate the allegations made by him, he turns his back and runs away; when asked to give an affidavit, he backs out."

"Making baseless allegations has become his habit. It has become Rahul's habit to make incorrect and baseless allegations, be it on Rafale or 'chowkidar chor.' He repeatedly makes false claims and then ends up apologising," he added.

The BJP leader took a jibe at the Congress leader's press interaction earlier in the day and said, "Rahul Gandhi was supposed to drop a hydrogen bomb in today's press conference, but had to make do with a sparkler, which also fizzled out. The Election Commission has said that no deletion of any vote can be done by any member of the public and that no deletion can take place without giving the affected person an opportunity to be heard."

The attack from the BJP leader comes hours after Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the Election Commission of India, alleging large-scale voter deletion across states using "software-based fraud."

Gandhi claimed that the operation disproportionately targeted opposition voters and accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of protecting what he called the "destroyers of democracy."

Meanwhile, the ECI dismissed the allegations made by Rahul Gandhi against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, calling them "incorrect and baseless."

