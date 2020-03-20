Situation alarming in Bhilwara as 3 doctors and 3 hospital staff test corona positive

Curfew has been imposed in the district of Bhilwara and all inter district borders sealed after six persons - three doctors and three compounders of a private hospital - were found Corona positive. Total 28 persons from Bhilwara have been put in isolation and report of 17 has been received. 11 have been declared negative. Other reports are awaited. Police teams moved out across the city to get markets closed. All industrial units of this town that has a large number of cloth mills have been shut down till further orders.

All the positive persons had been working in the outdoor and ICU of a private hospital in Bhilwara and have interacted with large number of patients from the city and rural areas. Records of patients who received treatment from the doctors have been sought. The patients are being traced and screening will be done. Medical teams have been instructed to move out to rural areas from where patients came to consult the doctors. The entire village will be screened.

District collector Bhilwara Rajendra Bhatt told the media, “The situation in Bhilwara is alarming. The district is going on stage three. We have sealed all boundaries and only those persons having doctor’s certificate will be allowed to come in. are making all possible efforts to break the corona virus chain. A list of patients coming from other districts is being made. The medical authorities of those districts will be informed. 74 thousand houses of Bhilwara city will be screened over the next 5 days and all symptomatic persons will be screened. The entire district will be screened. All essential commodities will be available during curfew. Arrangements will be made to prove daily essentials in residential areas through vans.”