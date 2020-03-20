Situation alarming in Bhilwara as 3 doctors and 3 hospital staff test corona positive

Curfew has been imposed in the district of Bhilwara and all inter district borders sealed after six persons - three doctors and three compounders of a private hospital - were found Corona positive. Total 28 persons from Bhilwara have been put in isolation and report of 17 has been received. 11 have been declared negative. Other reports are awaited. Police teams moved out across the city to get markets closed. All industrial units of this town that has a large number of cloth mills have been shut down till further orders.
All the positive persons had been working in the outdoor and ICU of a private hospital in Bhilwara and have interacted with large number of patients from the city and rural areas. Records of patients who received treatment from the doctors have been sought. The patients are being traced and screening will be done. Medical teams have been instructed to move out to rural areas from where patients came to consult the doctors. The entire village will be screened.
District collector Bhilwara Rajendra Bhatt told the media, “The situation in Bhilwara is alarming. The district is going on stage three. We have sealed all boundaries and only those persons having doctor’s certificate will be allowed to come in. are making all possible efforts to break the corona virus chain. A list of patients coming from other districts is being made. The medical authorities of those districts will be informed. 74 thousand houses of Bhilwara city will be screened over the next 5 days and all symptomatic persons will be screened. The entire district will be screened. All essential commodities will be available during curfew. Arrangements will be made to prove daily essentials in residential areas through vans.”
The Italian tourist who had tested Corona positive and later was declared cured by the health department died today of cardiac arrest. As per a government release the patient had multiple issues and lung problems as he was a chronic smoker. He had been shifted to a private hospital on the request of the Italian Embassy. He suffered a cardiac arrest and died. The death is not being considered as a corona death as two of his reports after he had tested negative post isolation and treatment.
In another development it came across that former chief minister Vasundhara Raje and her son Dushyan Singh were also at one of the parties that singer Kanika Kapoor attended in Lucknow. Dushyant Singh who is the MP from Jhalawar-Baran has since attended Parliament and even met the President along with a delegation of BJP MPs from Rajasthan. He also attended a dinner hosted by DMK leader Kanimonzi. Raje has tweeted to inform that she and her son have self quarantined themselves and are taking all possible precautions.
Section 144 had been imposed in Rajasthan on Thursday and on Friday police jeeps were seen making announcements to people to act in accordance to the order to keep safe from Corona Virus.
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday held a coronavirus review meeting with all district collectors through video conferencing. He issued instructions to district collectors, superintendents of police and the medical officers across the state to follow advisories issued with complete seriousness, alertness and vigilance to successfully come out the crisis.
He said, “The state government is continuously issuing directions and guidelines to prevent from coronavirus. We all have only one responsibility is how to stop spreading of corona infection. The top priority is to save lives of general public by stopping the spread of this disease.”
Gehlot took detailed reports from the collectors of Jhunjhunu and Bhilwara, where corona positive cases have been found, and directed them to screen every person with whom these suspected patients came in contact. He asked them to strictly follow the guidelines of home isolation, section 144 and curfew in the concerned areas.
To check the spread of misinformation and fake news, the government has also instructed the DGP to take action against persons spreading misinformation about Corona virus.
