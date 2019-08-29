Sitaram Yechury leaves for J&K, says Satya Pal Malik's remark on Congress 'not acceptable'

New Delhi: CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday morning left for Srinagar to meet his party leader and former MLA, Yousuf Tarigami.

Before leaving for Srinagar, Yechury stated that Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik's remark on Wednesday against Congress is not acceptable. "The office of the Governor is not supposed to be used for such comments. In a democracy, everybody has a right to have their opinion. That's their fundamental right and that is the right of their liberty. And if that is attacked in this manner by somebody who is occupying the office of a Governor, that is something which is not acceptable," Yechury told ANI at the Delhi Airport.