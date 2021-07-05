Sirisha Bandla set to become second India-born woman and first Telugu individual in space

A Telugu woman, who was brought up in Houston, will become the second India-born woman to fly into space after Kalpana Chawla. Sirisha Bandla will be one of the six space travellers aboard VSS Unity of Virgin Galactic. It is scheduled to take off on July 11 from New Mexico alongside the founder of Virgin Galactic Richard Branson.

Taking to Twitter, Bandla shared she was "incredibly honoured" to be part of the crew. "I am so incredibly honoured to be a part of the amazing crew of Unity22, and to be a part of a company whose mission is to make space available to all," she posted.

“Indian-origin women continue to break the proverbial glass ceiling and prove their mettle,’’ former CM Chandrababu Naidu tweeted. Rakesh Sharma and Sunita Williams were the other Indians who went into space.