'Sinister': Prakash Singh Badal Slams AAP Govt After Shots Fired At Bihar Migrant Labourers In Moga - VIDEO

Former Punjab deputy chief minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over a targeted attack on Bihar migrant labourers in Moga, where three bike-borne miscreants fired shots at a group of migrant labourers, injuring two.

In a post on X, Sukhbir Badal described the act as a “sinister move” and launched a scathing attack on the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government, blaming its notorious “Saam, Daam, Dand, Bhed” strategy as being directly responsible for the state of affairs.

“After complete lawlessness and Gangster Raj, a new conspiracy seems to be afoot to destabilise Punjab. This firing on migrant labourers in Moga is enough to understand the sinister move.The AAP government, under Arvind Kejriwal’s remote control, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and their notorious ‘Saam, Daam, Dand, Bhed’ strategy, are directly responsible for this state of affairs,” he wrote.

“Urgent steps are needed to tackle this situation before AAP’s ruthless tactics turn Punjab into a permanent battleground of division, coercion, and chaos,” the SAD chief demanded.

The incident reportedly took place on Tuesday, when individuals identified as Ladi Bhalwan and Nirvair Singh allegedly fired shots targeting migrant labourers near the Zira Road area. The accused later released a video of the disturbing act on social media while claiming responsibility for the attack.

The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows two men brandishing weapons and firing shots while accusing migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar of not respecting Sikh tenets. They also blamed the migrant labourers for disrupting social harmony and for the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

According to reports, the shots were fired when the migrant workers were returning from their workplace, a factory. The injured were rushed to the hospital for treatment, and the condition of one of the two labourers, who sustained a bullet injury, is said to be critical.

Based on a complaint by Subodh Kumar, a labourer from Bihar’s Sitamarhi district, an FIR has been filed. Police said a search for the accused has been launched.