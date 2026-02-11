 Kanpur Lamborghini Crash: Court Rejects Driver’s Surrender Plea, Seeks Car Papers From Owner
A Kanpur court rejected the surrender plea of Mohan M., who claimed he was driving the Lamborghini involved in a crash that injured a man on VIP Road. Police told the court he was not an accused and identified owner Shivam Mishra as the suspect. The court also ordered submission of vehicle documents and a technical inspection report.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 07:33 PM IST
KK Mishra is a Kanpur-based tobacco businessman and owner of Banshidhar Tobacco Company.(Screengrab) | X

A court in Kanpur has rejected the surrender plea of the alleged driver involved in the Lamborghini crash linked to the son of a tobacco businessman. The court also directed the car owner to provide vehicle documents to the investigating officer and asked police to submit a technical inspection report.

The accident occurred on Sunday on VIP Road when a Lamborghini owned by Shivam Mishra, son of tobacco trader KK Mishra, allegedly injured a man identified as Taufiq. Police registered a case based on the victim’s complaint, and the incident soon gained widespread attention.

On Monday, Mohan M, a resident of Dwarka in Delhi, moved an application before the court claiming he was driving the car (DL 11 CF-4018). He alleged that police were harassing him and sought judicial custody if any case had been registered against him.

During the hearing on Wednesday, police informed the court that Mohan was not an accused in the case and that Shivam Mishra remained the wanted suspect. Consequently, ACJM-7 Amit Singh dismissed Mohan’s surrender application.

article-image

Meanwhile, Shivam Mishra had also filed a plea seeking the release of the vehicle. The court ordered him to submit the car’s documents to the investigating officer and directed police to conduct a technical examination of the vehicle before presenting a report in court.

