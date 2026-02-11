 Kanpur Lamborghini Crash: Man Surrenders In Court, Claims He Was Driving
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKanpur Lamborghini Crash: Man Surrenders In Court, Claims He Was Driving

Kanpur Lamborghini Crash: Man Surrenders In Court, Claims He Was Driving

In a dramatic turn in the Kanpur Lamborghini crash case, Mohan surrendered in court claiming he was driving while Shivam Mishra sat beside him. KK Mishra has denied his son’s involvement, but police have identified Shivam as the driver. A viral video allegedly shows him being escorted away, further intensifying the controversy.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 02:51 PM IST
article-image

In a major twist in the Kanpur Lamborghini crash case, a man named Mohan surrendered before a court and claimed that he was behind the wheel when the accident occurred, while tobacco baron KK Mishra’s son, Shivam, was seated beside him in the passenger seat.

Outside the court premises, Mohan, surrounded by lawyers, told the media that he was driving the car at the time of the incident and that Shivam was sitting next to him. He also claimed that Shivam had suffered a seizure.

This comes a day after KK Mishra denied his son’s involvement in the accident, stating that Shivam was not driving the luxury car when the crash took place.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday in the presence of police officers, Mishra said both a driver and Shivam were inside the car but maintained uncertainty over who was driving. “I don't know who was driving the car. It will be investigated,” he said, adding that the vehicle had developed a technical issue a day earlier and was taken out for testing after repairs.

FPJ Shorts
MKBU BCom 1st Semester Exams Result 2025 Released; Check Details Here
MKBU BCom 1st Semester Exams Result 2025 Released; Check Details Here
SA Vs AFG, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: South Africa Edge Past Afghanistan In Epic Double Super Over Thriller After 187-Run Tie In Ahmedabad
SA Vs AFG, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: South Africa Edge Past Afghanistan In Epic Double Super Over Thriller After 187-Run Tie In Ahmedabad
Pace Digitek Bags ₹1,775 Crore 250 MW Solar Project From KREDL
Pace Digitek Bags ₹1,775 Crore 250 MW Solar Project From KREDL
Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis' 1st Reaction On Rohit Pawar's 'Conspiracy' Claim On Ajit Dada's Plane Crash, Says, 'Doubts Need To Be Clarified'
Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis' 1st Reaction On Rohit Pawar's 'Conspiracy' Claim On Ajit Dada's Plane Crash, Says, 'Doubts Need To Be Clarified'
Read Also
‘No One Consumes Alcohol In Our Family… Police Commissioner Is Wrong’: KK Mishra Defends Son...
article-image

However, Kanpur Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal has said investigators have identified Shivam Mishra as the driver. While an FIR was initially registered against unknown persons, Shivam’s name was added later as the probe progressed.

Contrary to the claims made by KK Mishra and Mohan, a widely circulated video purportedly shows Shivam being carried away from the damaged car by bouncers. Reports also suggest he attempted to leave the scene while his security staff tried to prevent bystanders from recording the incident. An angry crowd later vandalised the vehicle before police brought the situation under control.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Wisest Fool In Congress': BJP Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi After 'Sold Bharat Mata' Remark In...
'Wisest Fool In Congress': BJP Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi After 'Sold Bharat Mata' Remark In...
Kanpur Lamborghini Crash: Man Surrenders In Court, Claims He Was Driving
Kanpur Lamborghini Crash: Man Surrenders In Court, Claims He Was Driving
'Tere Jaiso Ki M*a C**di....': Jodhpur Doctor's Abusive Language During Heated Argument With Tea...
'Tere Jaiso Ki M*a C**di....': Jodhpur Doctor's Abusive Language During Heated Argument With Tea...
'PM Modi Sold Bharat Mata Because They Are Choking Him': Rahul Gandhi Fires Salvo At Govt In Lok...
'PM Modi Sold Bharat Mata Because They Are Choking Him': Rahul Gandhi Fires Salvo At Govt In Lok...
Indian Aviation Sector Faces Cumulative Loss Of ₹5,289 Crore In FY2025; Air India Group Drags Down...
Indian Aviation Sector Faces Cumulative Loss Of ₹5,289 Crore In FY2025; Air India Group Drags Down...