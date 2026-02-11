Kanpur Lamborghini Crash: Man Surrenders In Court, Claims He Was Driving

In a major twist in the Kanpur Lamborghini crash case, a man named Mohan surrendered before a court and claimed that he was behind the wheel when the accident occurred, while tobacco baron KK Mishra’s son, Shivam, was seated beside him in the passenger seat.

Outside the court premises, Mohan, surrounded by lawyers, told the media that he was driving the car at the time of the incident and that Shivam was sitting next to him. He also claimed that Shivam had suffered a seizure.

This comes a day after KK Mishra denied his son’s involvement in the accident, stating that Shivam was not driving the luxury car when the crash took place.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday in the presence of police officers, Mishra said both a driver and Shivam were inside the car but maintained uncertainty over who was driving. “I don't know who was driving the car. It will be investigated,” he said, adding that the vehicle had developed a technical issue a day earlier and was taken out for testing after repairs.

However, Kanpur Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal has said investigators have identified Shivam Mishra as the driver. While an FIR was initially registered against unknown persons, Shivam’s name was added later as the probe progressed.

Contrary to the claims made by KK Mishra and Mohan, a widely circulated video purportedly shows Shivam being carried away from the damaged car by bouncers. Reports also suggest he attempted to leave the scene while his security staff tried to prevent bystanders from recording the incident. An angry crowd later vandalised the vehicle before police brought the situation under control.