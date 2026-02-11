 'PM Modi Sold Bharat Mata Because They Are Choking Him': Rahul Gandhi Fires Salvo At Govt In Lok Sabha - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'PM Modi Sold Bharat Mata Because They Are Choking Him': Rahul Gandhi Fires Salvo At Govt In Lok Sabha - VIDEO

'PM Modi Sold Bharat Mata Because They Are Choking Him': Rahul Gandhi Fires Salvo At Govt In Lok Sabha - VIDEO

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi launched a fierce attack on the government in the Lok Sabha, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi “sold Bharat Mata” through a one-sided US trade deal. He claimed farmers’ interests were compromised, warned of risks to digital data sovereignty, and said the agreement could harm the textile industry.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 02:29 PM IST
article-image
Leader Of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi |

The atmosphere in the Lok Sabha turned heated as Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi delivered a fiery speech, firing salvos at the government over the recently announced trade deal with the United States.

Attacking the government, Rahul Gandhi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had “sold Bharat Mata” to the US and termed the interim trade deal with Washington one-sided.

Speaking on the Union Budget, he said, “You have sold India. Are you not ashamed of selling India? You have sold our mother, Bharat Mata,” referring to the trade agreement.

“The interesting thing is that I know the Prime Minister would not sell India under normal circumstances. He would not do it. You know why he sold India? Because they are choking him… They have got a grip on his neck… We can see fear in the eyes of the Prime Minister. There are two things—first, Epstein. Three million files are still locked up.”

FPJ Shorts
'In PARLIAMENT? Really?': Vir Das Reacts To His '2 Indias' Monologue Reference Being Used In Lok Sabha By TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee
'In PARLIAMENT? Really?': Vir Das Reacts To His '2 Indias' Monologue Reference Being Used In Lok Sabha By TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee
OSPCB Recruitment 2026: Registration Window Closes Today At ospcboard.odisha.gov.in; Check Eligibility Criteria & Other Details Here
OSPCB Recruitment 2026: Registration Window Closes Today At ospcboard.odisha.gov.in; Check Eligibility Criteria & Other Details Here
SA Vs AFG, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Super Over Drama In Ahmedabad As Proteas & Afghanistan Finish On Level Terms
SA Vs AFG, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Super Over Drama In Ahmedabad As Proteas & Afghanistan Finish On Level Terms
Thane Mahashivratri Traffic Advisory 2026, Diversions Near Nandibaba Temple From 15 To 19 February, Routes Affected In Kolshet & Kapurbawdi
Thane Mahashivratri Traffic Advisory 2026, Diversions Near Nandibaba Temple From 15 To 19 February, Routes Affected In Kolshet & Kapurbawdi

Upping his attack, the Congress leader alleged that farmers’ interests had been compromised, as agricultural products from the US would flood Indian markets.

Making a strong statement, Rahul said the Indian textile industry is “finished.”

Read Also
'Either Mr Naravane Is Lying, Or It Is Penguin': Rahul Gandhi Questions Publisher’s Claim Over...
article-image

Criticising the government’s move to announce a 20-year tax holiday for foreign firms, he said, “You’ve done a trade deal… The thing that is going to transform India in the 21st century, the thing that is going to make us a superpower, is what the Modi government has done with our data. We give up control over our digital trade rules. Number two, there is no need for data localisation. Number three, free data flow to the United States. Number four, a limit on digital tax. Number five, no need to disclose any source code… A 20-year tax holiday for anybody who wants it, for big tech companies. This is what you’ve done on data.”

Speaking on India-US trade deal, he said, "3 per cent was average tariffs, now it is 18 per cent, 6x increase; US imports to go up from $46 billion to $146 billion, this is absurd and they have no commitment to us."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kanpur Lamborghini Crash: Man Surrenders In Court, Claims He Was Driving
Kanpur Lamborghini Crash: Man Surrenders In Court, Claims He Was Driving
'Tere Jaiso Ki M*a C**di....': Jodhpur Doctor's Abusive Language During Heated Argument With Tea...
'Tere Jaiso Ki M*a C**di....': Jodhpur Doctor's Abusive Language During Heated Argument With Tea...
'PM Modi Sold Bharat Mata Because They Are Choking Him': Rahul Gandhi Fires Salvo At Govt In Lok...
'PM Modi Sold Bharat Mata Because They Are Choking Him': Rahul Gandhi Fires Salvo At Govt In Lok...
Indian Aviation Sector Faces Cumulative Loss Of ₹5,289 Crore In FY2025; Air India Group Drags Down...
Indian Aviation Sector Faces Cumulative Loss Of ₹5,289 Crore In FY2025; Air India Group Drags Down...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 11, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 11, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...