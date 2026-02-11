 'Wisest Fool In Congress': BJP Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi After 'Sold Bharat Mata' Remark In Parliament - VIDEO
The BJP hit back at Rahul Gandhi over his criticism of the India–US trade deal in Parliament, calling his remarks misleading and defamatory. Gandhi had termed the pact a “wholesale surrender” and accused the government of “selling Bharat Mata”. The party said it will file a privilege notice against him.

Shashank NairUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 03:21 PM IST
article-image
BJP National Spokesman Sudhanshu Trivedi and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi | File Photo

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday hit back at Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi over his remarks in Parliament on the India–US trade deal, describing the Congress leader as the “wisest fool in Congressdom” and accusing him of bringing parliamentary decorum to its lowest level.

Addressing a press briefing shortly after Gandhi’s speech in the Lok Sabha, BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said Gandhi had lowered the standards of political discourse and parliamentary conduct. He also accused the Congress of repeatedly levelling “absurd and false allegations” against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Gandhi had alleged that the government had “sold Bharat Mata” and termed the trade deal with the US a “wholesale surrender”, claiming it was meant to “protect the BJP’s financial architecture, on which there is a case in the United States.”

“Rahul Gandhi deliberately does this repeatedly after his speech, which normally is full of lies and allegations, he runs away, and he never sits to listen to the reply of the minister," he said.

"It is very unfortunate that we don’t have a very serious nature or a person with a serious character befitting the position of the leader of the opposition. Our party has taken a stand that we will counter Rahul Gandhi’s lies outside, but inside the House, a notice will be issued," he added.

He further said, "We will serve the notice to the Speaker. Rahul Gandhi has promised that he will authenticate, but I know he cannot authenticate because he lied. He lied in the House… After his speech, he ran away immediately, therefore breaking rules again and again."

