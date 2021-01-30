Singhu border clash: Police arrest 44, including man who attacked officer with sword

On Friday around 1.30 pm, about 200 people, who said they were local villagers, reached the Singhu border, a senior police officer told news agency PTI.

They went to meet the leaders of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee faction at the Alipur red light to demand that the protesters vacate the area and open the border, he said.

"They said they have been providing all kinds of help to the protesters for the last two months, but now, the protest is affecting their livelihood. Hence, they requested them to clear the road. They had come on Thursday as well with the same request," Additional Delhi Police PRO Anil Mittal said.

Some farmers resisted, and pushing and pulling of the police barricades, which had been erected to secure the langar tents, ensued. Later, stone pelting started, the police said.

While Paliwal was trying to convince the farmers to stop throwing stones, he was allegedly attacked by Singh, who was overpowered and apprehended at the spot, they said.

Paliwal sustained grievous injuries, and five other police personnel were injured as well, the senior officer said.

However, the protesters have alleged that those who visited the protest site were not locals but goons armed with sticks.

Situation at Delhi's Haryana border at Singhu deteriorated on Friday afternoon as a group of men claiming to be from nearby villages clashed with the protesting farmers, and the mob was seen armed with stones, lathis, and swords.

The group, wanting to get the over two-month-old road blockage cleared, came to blows with the farmers after heated arguments; following this, the group damaged tents, leading to stone pelting from both sides.

