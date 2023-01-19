e-Paper Get App
Singapore-bound Scoot Airline flight takes off from Amritsar leaving behind 35 passengers, DGCA orders probe

AgenciesUpdated: Thursday, January 19, 2023, 11:10 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image/ Pixabay
New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered a probe into how a Singapore-bound flight took off hours ahead of schedule, leaving behind 35 passengers at the Amritsar airport.

The probe was initiated by the aviation regulatory authority after a Scoot Airline flight which was originally scheduled to depart at 7.55 pm on Wednesday from the Amritsar Airport took off at 3 pm, hours ahead of its departure time.

article-image

Chaos at the airport

This triggered chaos at the airport, with angry passengers who were left behind staging a protest. They filed a complaint with the airport's relevant authorities.

After airport authorities contacted the airline officials they were informed that the passengers were informed about the change in flight time via e-mail.

Around 280 passengers were to travel to Singapore but 30 were left behind

"Around 280 passengers were to travel to Singapore but 253 passengers were rescheduled, leaving behind over 30 passengers behind," Amritsar airport Director told ANI.

The DGCA has sought details from both Scoot Airline which is a Singaporean low-cost airline and a wholly owned subsidiary of Singapore Airlines and the Amritsar Airport authority.

Airline claims that the passengers were informed about the change in time

According to the airline, all the passengers were informed about the change in timing via email an airport official told ANI that the travel agent, who booked the tickets for 30 people in a group, had not informed them (passengers) about the change in flight timings due to which the airline flew with the passengers who had reported on time.

Meanwhile, a similar incident was also reported recently from Bengaluru airport when a Go First Delhi-bound flight took off leaving behind 55 of its passengers who were on their way to to the flight via a shuttle bus.

The passengers who were left behind were reportedly accommodated on another flight four hours later.

The DDCA issued a show cause notice to the Chief Operation Officer of Go First airlines as to why enforcement action should not be taken against them for dereliction of their regulatory obligations.

