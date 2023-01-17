BJP's Tejasvi Surya allegedly opened emergency exit door on IndiGo flight in Chennai causing two-hour delay

Tejasvi Surya | Twitter/@Tejasvi_Surya

BJP leader Tejasvi Surya is in the news again for the wrong reasons as he allegedly opened the emergency exit door on an IndiGo flight at the Chennai Airport, causing a two-hour delay in the process.

The incident took place on December 10 but there was no official statement released by IndiGo at the time.

Chennai airport authorities and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) officials confirmed that the emergency exit on the flight was opened by a passenger, but they refused to confirm whether Bengaluru South Lok Sabha MP was the passenger in question.

Eyewitnesses are now claiming that it was Surya who opened the emergency exit when the cabin crew was briefing the passengers about the safety protocols inside the aircraft.

Comedian Kunal Kamra, who was banned by IndiGo for six months due to “unacceptable behaviour”, was one of the first ones to take note of the incident involving Surya and took to social media to make his point.

"What happened on board flight 6E7339 on 10th December 2022 @IndiGo6E remains a Mystery.

"The emergency exit door was opened. A powerful person was involved hence not reported to DGCA. An apology letter was written MP @Tejasvi_Surya was in Trichy & also on that flight," Kamra tweeted along with a screenshot of Surya's tweet about his rally in Trichy on December 10.

