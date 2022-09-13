Congress announces of sending Masala Dosa via Dunzo, BJP leader Tejasvi Surya claims of not receiving it in viral reply

Bharatiya Janata Party MP for South Bengaluru Tejasvi Surya was trolled, earlier this month, for enjoying masala dosa from a local eatery when several people were struck in floods as some parts of the city were waterlogged due to heavy rainfall.

After the incident went viral, Congress reportedly announced of sending the south Indian delicacy to the BJP leader's residence. It was claimed that the Sonia Gandhi led party had ordered a parcel via food delivery app Dunzo and sent it to Surya's residence. However, the BJP leader refused of receiving any such parcels.

Slamming Congress on their inefficiency over adopted tasks and responsibilities, BJP leader Tejasvi Surya tweeted, "... they can’t deliver a dosa properly and they dream of delivering good governance!"

Congress held a presser yesterday and announced they have sent Masala Dosa parcel to my house.



It’s been more than 24 hours & I still haven’t received it.



They have scammed here as well.



They can’t deliver a dosa properly and they dream of delivering good governance! pic.twitter.com/Uwa08SH34B — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) September 11, 2022

The Indian Express reported quoting sources that local police said a Dunzo delivery person had arrived near Mr Surya's house, but was turned away by the police.

Meanwhile, a Twitter user shared how the Congress-led government had banned Idli and Dosa in Bangalore many decades ago. The BJP leader commented over the piece of information and called it to be interesting.

Very interesting piece of information. — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) September 11, 2022

"The Congress, along with a section of people with 'vested interests,' is giving others the wrong impression that the whole of Bengaluru is flooded. That is not the case. Only 5% of the Bellandur area is affected. This is a conspiracy to defame our government and Bengaluru," Surya was quoted as saying in earlier reports.

Bengaluru South BJP MP Tejasvi Surya alleges that Congress and some vested interests are trying to defame 'Brand Bengaluru' over floods in some parts of city — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 8, 2022