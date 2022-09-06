Bengaluru floods: BJP MP Tejaswi Surya enjoys masala dosa while city gets submerged; Congress attacks

BJP MP Tejaswi Surya, enjoying a masala dosa | Screengrab from video

With Karnataka's capital and India's IT hub Bengaluru reeling under record floods, the state Congress party lashed out at Bharatiya Janata Party MP for South Bengaluru Tejaswi Surya for being "irresponsible" at a time when the city is facing a massive flood-like situation.

Congress spokesperson Lavanya Ballal shared a video of the young BJP MP enjoying a masala dosa at a local eatery, and wondered whether Surya had so much as visited a single flood-hit district.

The Congress leader alleged that the video was shot on September 5, a day on which Bangalore witnessed incessant rainfall that led to various areas the city being flooded.

"Video dated 5th September. @Tejasvi_Surya was enjoying a good breakfast while Bangalore was drowning. Has he visited even a single flood affected region?" Ballal tweeted.

Several areas of Bengaluru remain waterlogged following heavy rainfall that has bared the damage caused by unplanned development in the rapidly growing city.

The flooding of the mega IT hub for the second time in a week has led to scenes of people boarding tractors and cranes to make their way to their workplace through the flooded roads.

The waterlogging in the city has brought into focus the consequences of unplanned urbanisation. The Bengaluru civic body has identified encroachment on 500 storm water drains that have now left the city choking in water.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has blamed the previous JDS-Congress government in the state for the situation.

"This happened because of the unplanned administration of the previous Congress government. They gave permission right, left and centre in the lakes and buffer zone," the chief minister said, according to news agency ANI.