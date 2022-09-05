e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBengaluru floods: Karnataka CM Bommai to visit flood-hit areas, will inspect TK Halli unit of Water Board

Bengaluru floods: Karnataka CM Bommai to visit flood-hit areas, will inspect TK Halli unit of Water Board

The chief minister mentioned that he will visit Mandya and assess the situation. BWSSB Chairman, engineers, and secretary of the urban development department are already sent to the unit.

ANIUpdated: Monday, September 05, 2022, 06:06 PM IST
article-image
ANI

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will be visiting the T K Halli unit of Bengaluru Water Board in Mandya district that will manage the drinking water supply to Bengaluru City due to the rushing of water into the unit following heavy rains on Sunday night.

The chief minister mentioned that he will visit Mandya and assess the situation. BWSSB Chairman, engineers, and secretary of the urban development department are already sent to the unit. "The officials of the Mandya district are busy in draining out water from the pumping station. The situation is expected to come under control by evening. The technical team is working on the emergency mode to restart the machinery. I will visit and give necessary instructions," Bommai told.

Bommai said, "Bengaluru city has received heavy rains and extensive damage has happened in 30 places in Mahadevapura and Bommanahalli zones. Instructions are issued to dispatch two SDRF teams with 30 members in each team to the affected places. Officials are asked to drain out water from roads. Whatever is decided already will be implemented as per plan."

Meanwhile, Dr Ashwathnarayan C N, Minister for Higher Education, IT and BT, Science and Technology; Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood, Government of Karnataka, said, "Recent rains in Bengaluru have been extraordinary. The government is actively monitoring the issue and working hard to resolve it as soon as possible. I have initiated a meeting and will talk with industry leaders and corporate executives soon. We have organised a meeting with all stakeholders, including the industry, and we are committed to resolving the issues."

Earlier in July also, Bengaluru had suffered due to heavy rains, after which rescue missions and relief work had to be carried out.

Read Also
IndiGo pilot makes announcement in Punjabi mixed English; goes viral for impressing Bangalore to...
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Bihar political upheaval unlikely to have nationwide impact: Prashant Kishor

Bihar political upheaval unlikely to have nationwide impact: Prashant Kishor

Karnataka seer sexual assault case: 37 girls shifted from Murugha hostel to residential schools

Karnataka seer sexual assault case: 37 girls shifted from Murugha hostel to residential schools

Lucknow hotel fire: UP CM Yogi Adityanath orders probe

Lucknow hotel fire: UP CM Yogi Adityanath orders probe

Delhi LG sends legal notice to AAP leaders over 'derogatory' charges against him

Delhi LG sends legal notice to AAP leaders over 'derogatory' charges against him

Bengaluru floods: Karnataka CM Bommai to visit flood-hit areas, will inspect TK Halli unit of Water...

Bengaluru floods: Karnataka CM Bommai to visit flood-hit areas, will inspect TK Halli unit of Water...