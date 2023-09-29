Sidhu Moosewala Murder Case: Gangster Sachin Bishnoi Sent To 8-Day Police Remand

Chandigarh: Gangster Sachin, who is the nephew of Lawrence Bishnoi and who was extradited from Azerbaijan last month and brought to Punjab late Thursday night, was presented before Mansa district court on Friday, where he was remanded in Punjab police till October 6 in singer Sidhu Moosewala’s murder case.

Sachin, alias Sachin Thapan, who was one of the key accused in the said sensational murder case, was extradited to India from Baku, Azerbaijan, on August 1 and was in the custody of the Delhi police special cell since till Thursday.

According to information, he had entered Azerbaijan using a forged passport last year. However, as he was detained there by the authorities, the Indian government sought his extradition, subsequent to which he was extradited to Delhi in August. Since he was booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), it took time in the legal procedure to bring him to Mansa on a production warrant by Punjab police.

Sachin allegedly managed logistics

The Mansa police would interrogate Sachin to get details of the case as he was in constant touch with gangster Goldy Brar and was part of the plan to kill Moosewala right from the beginning. Police believed that he managed the logistics for the killing, including arranging the Bolero car, which followed Moosewala’s vehicle before he was killed.

According to police, Sachin is one of the four gangsters who had planned Moosewala’s killing and fled the country via Dubai before the latter’s murder. According to police, he took a flight to Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, where he was detained. He, nonetheless, tried to mislead the police claiming that he had killed Moosewala.

Stating that Sachin was also involved in carrying out various criminal activities with his accomplices in Delhi and other adjoining states, Delhi police's special cell was also on the lookout for him. Subsequently, a Red Corner Notice was issued against him and later a Delhi police team brought him back from Azerbaijan.

It may be recalled that Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Mansa district on May 29, 2022.

