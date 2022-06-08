Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Punjab Police seeks Red Corner Notice against Goldy Brar

Punjab Police on Wednesday sought issuance of Red Corner Notice against Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, an absconder who has claimed responsibility for the murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala, ANI reported.

The police sources have said that Brar is an active member of (jailed gangster) Lawrence Bishnoi's gang.

Notably, the Punjab Police on Tuesday said it has arrested eight people so far in connection with the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

They have been arrested on the charges of providing logistic support, conducting recce and harbouring the shooters of the singer, said police.

Meanwhile, the state police has also sought the issuance of Red Corner Notices against gangster-turned-terrorist Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda of village Rattoke, Tarn Taran, which has been sent CBI on May 5 this year, Punjab Information & PR Dept said, ANI reported.

Reportedly, Punjab Police had already sent the proposal to the Crime Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to issue the red corner notice against Goldy Brar on May 19, 2022, 10 days before the murder of Sidhu Moosewala.

Shubhdeep Singh alias Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29, a day after the state government withdrew his security cover.

The state police had termed the incident a case of an inter-gang rivalry and had said the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind it.

Canada-based Goldy Brar, who is a member of the Bishnoi gang, had claimed the responsibility for the murder.

(with ANI inputs)

