Rahul Gandhi meets Sidhu Moosewala's family at their residence in Moosa village

Photo: Twitter Image/@INCIndia

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday met the parents of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala at their residence in Moosa village, district Mansa and offered his condolences.

Gandhi was accompanied by several state Congress leaders, including state party chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and the Leader of the Opposition in Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa.

He stayed with Mossewal's parents for about an hour and spent about 15 minutes separately with Balkaur Singh, the father of the slain singer.

The state police had made heavy police bandobust (security) in the area and outside Moosewala’s house ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s visit.

While Union Home Minister Amit Shah met Moosewala’s father in Chandigarh on Saturday, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann visited the family last Friday (June 3).

Reacting to Moosewala’s death, Rahul Gandhi later said in his Tweet: “Difficult to describe the pain Sidhu Moosewala’s parents are going through. It is our duty to get them justice and we would do it. Law and order situation in the state has collapsed and AAP government has failed to maintain law and order and peace and in the state”.

It may be recalled that Sidhu Moosewala had joined the Congress ahead of Punjab Assembly polls in February this year and contested from the Mansa constituency.

Mooswala was shot dead by assailants in his ancestral village Jawaharke on May 29.

Punjab Police believes that the shooters who killed Moosewala are associated with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi who is currently in Tihar jail.

Read Also Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Now Arun Gawli gang connection emerges