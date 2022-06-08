e-Paper Get App

Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Delhi Police makes first arrest of main associate of one of shooters involved

Notably, the Punjab Police on Tuesday said it has arrested eight people so far in connection with the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 08, 2022, 07:16 PM IST
article-image
Slain Punjab singer Sidhu Moose Wala | File Photo

The Delhi Police said today that they have made their first arrest of the main associate of one of the shooters involved in the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, ANI reported.

They have been arrested on the charges of providing logistic support, conducting recce and harbouring the shooters of the singer, said police.

Shubhdeep Singh alias Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29, a day after the state government withdrew his security cover.

this is a breaking story

Further details are awaited.

