Sidhu Moose Wala murder case: Here's what postmortem report reveals

File Photo

In the latest development in Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case, the postmortem report of the Punjab singer states that he died because of Haemorrhagic shock which occurs due to due to antemortem firearm injuries described and is sufficient to cause death in ordinary course of nature.

Two days ago, before the last rites were performed on Moose Wala, an autopsy report revealed that at least 24 bullet wounds on his body. He sustained maximum bullets on his chest and abdomen while two bullets on his right leg.

Sidhu died due to excessive bleeding caused by bullet injuries. His right elbow was also broken due to bullet injuries. One bullet was also recovered from his skull.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on Sunday evening in Mansa district, a day after his security was scaled down by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

According to police, 30 empty bullet shells have been recovered and at least three weapons like 9 mm and 455 bore appeared to have been used in the crime.

Meanwhile, Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat today said slainSidhu's family has written to the Centre seeking a probe by central agencies into his brutal murder.

Shekhawat along with other BJP leaders visited Moosewala's house on Thursday to express his condolences over the singer's death.

He was accompanied by state BJP chief Ashwani Sharma and party leader Sunil Jakhar.

#SidhuMooseWalaDeath | Postmortemt report of Sidhu Moose Wala states 'Haemorrhagic shock which is due to antemortem firearm injuries described and sufficient to cause death in ordinary course of nature' as the cause of his death.



He was shot dead in Mansa district on May 29th. — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2022

Talking to reporters later, Shekhawat said the singer's family has demanded a probe into the murder by central agencies. Shekhawat said the family has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah in this regard.

On May 29, Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government pruned his security cover. His cousin and a friend, who were travelling in a jeep with him, were also injured in the attack.

The AAP government has been under fire over the pruning of security cover of 424 people and then allegedly making the list of protectees public.

Several political leaders, including SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, his wife and former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal and former chief minister Rajinder Kaur Bhattal visited the residence of Moosewala here to condole the death.

Badal demanded from the state government to give justice to the family of the singer at the earliest.

Punjab police chief V K Bhawra had claimed that prima facie it seemed to be a case of inter-gang rivalry.

(with agency inputs)