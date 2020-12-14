Siddique Kappan case: SC adjourns to January plea seeking release of Kerala journalist arrested en route to Hathras

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned for the third week of January a plea seeking immediate release of a senior Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan, who was arrested along with some others by the Uttar Pradesh Police on October 5 while on their way to cover the Hathras incident.

A bench, headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde, adjourned the matter after the senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ), sought time to file a reply to the additional affidavit filed by the Uttar Pradesh government.

Earlier, the bench had sought a response on the plea from the Centre, the Uttar Pradesh government, and its police chief on the matter.