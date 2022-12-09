Shraddha Murder Case: Father Vikas Walkar demands restrictions on dating apps |

Mumbai: Vikas, the father of Shraddha Walkar, who was brutally murdered and chopped into pieces by her boyfriend Aaftab Poonawala in Delhi, addressed a press conference in Mumbai after meeting the Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis.

In the press conference, Vikas stated that there should be more awareness towards religion and communally sensitive issues.

Vikas also mentioned that there are certain mobile apps that are creating problems and that these apps should be regulated. As per reports, Shraddha had met Aaftab on the dating app 'Bumble'.

"I could not do anything when my daughter said she is 18 and wants to leave the house," and added that all youths who are 18 and above should be counseled.

He also thanked BJP leader Kirit Somaiya for facilitating his visit to Delhi and paying for his travel and lodging expenses.