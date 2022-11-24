Shraddha Murder Case: Aaftab's polygraph test incomplete after he complains of fever, to resume again tomorrow | ANI

New Delhi: The polygraph test on Aaftab Amin Poonawalla, who has been accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopping the body into 35 pieces in Delhi's Mehrauli area, was stopped midway on Thursday after he complained of fever. The test will resume on Friday at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Rohini, an official said.

"The police will bring him again on Friday after which the test will resume," said FSL spokesperson Sanjeev Gupta.

Several questions asked to Aaftab, leading to some vital clues

Aaftab was taken to the FSL in Rohini on Thursday afternoon where his polygraph or lie-detector test began in the evening, sources said.

The sources also said that several questions were asked to Aaftab, leading to some vital clues that will further help the police probe the murder of Shraddha Walkar.

Official sources said that a pre-medical session to gain some preliminary information which will be later used to develop diagnostic questions, as well as a scientific session was conducted on Aaftab at the FSL office on Tuesday evening.

The need for polygraph & narco test

The sources said that the a polygraph and a narco test is imperative in this case, as Aftab, during interrogation, was deceptive in nature and tried to mislead the interrogators.

Shraddha and Aaftab had met through the dating app 'Bumble' in 2018. They had come to Delhi on May 8 and shifted to Chattarpur area on May 15. On May 18, Aaftab allegedly killed Shraddha and then chopped her body into 35 pieces and threw her body parts across various places over a period of 18 days.