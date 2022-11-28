'Will chop him into 70 pieces, were waiting since morning to kill him': What Aaftab Poonwalla's attackers said after getting caught

Attacker near accused Aaftab Poonawala's van |

New Delhi: The brazen attackers who stopped and attacked the vehicle carrying Aaftab Poonawala in the Shraddha Walkar Murder case, have claimed that they will not take care of law and order if somebody hurts the women, as they are like their daughters and sisters.

The mob was shouting slogans such as Hindu Sena Zindabad, Bharat mata Ki Jai, Jai Shriram. In a brief interaction with media persons which had gathered in large numbers, one of the attackers said, "We are ready to go to jail. We got the swords from Gurudwaras in Delhi and Gurgaon. We are ten people. We will get rifles and pistols. If any body dares to hurt our daughter, sisters, we will not leave him."

"We were waiting for him since morning to come out the lab so that we could attack him in pursuit of giving justice to Shraddha who belongs to our community.. will chop him into 70 pieces," he added.

Reports say Aaftab escaped unhurt in the incident in the vehicle which later left for Tihar jail where he is lodged. The attack is seen as a major security lapse by Delhi Police officials who were anticipating an attack like this on him amid massive public outrage.

Aaftab Poonawala who allegedly killed his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, chopped her body to 35 pieces and dismantled it in various areas including Mehrauli, was taken to Tihar jail after completing the polygraph test on him.