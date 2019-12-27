'Show one clause in CAA that takes away citizenship': Amit Shah challenges Rahul Gandhi

Shimla: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday accused Congress of spreading rumours about the newly-amended citizenship law and challenged party leader Rahul Gandhi to highlight even one clause in the Act which has any provision to take away the citizenship.

"Congress and company are spreading rumors that this act will take away the citizenship of minorities. I challenge Rahul to show even one clause in the act that has provision to take away citizenship. Do not disrupt the peace in the country and lead people astray," Shah said.

Shah made these statements while addressing the public at an event to mark the competition of two years of BJP-led Himachal government.