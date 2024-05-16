 Video: Youth, Called For Questioning, Found Hanging Inside Police Station In Greater Noida; ‘Cops Demanded ₹5 Lakh To Release Him,’ Alleges Deceased’s Brother
Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, May 16, 2024, 03:23 PM IST
article-image
In a shocking incident that has once again raised serious questions about the conduct of Uttar Pradesh police, a man identified as Yogesh Kumar, was found hanging inside Chipiyana police station in Greater Noida on Thursday. As per reports, the police had brought the deceased youth for questioning in a case related to an allegation against him by one of his colleagues.

The purported videos of the incidents are going viral on social media. In one of the videos, the youth identified as Yogesh can be seen hanging inside the police station. Another video shows policemen carrying his body into a police van.

Watch the videos here: 

Yogesh’s brother arrived at the police station after knowing that he had been found dead in the room where he was kept for questioning.

While speaking to the media, he levelled serious allegations against the police officers, saying they demanded Rs 5 lakh to release his brother. “They took my brother yesterday and demanded Rs 5 lakh to release him. I gave them Rs 50 thousand at night. I also gave Rs 1 thousand for a bottle of liquor. I requested them that I will give Rs 4.5 lakh rupees this morning. They (policemen) hanged my brother to death."

Amid serious allegations, a senior police officer speaking on the matter said that they are following guidelines laid down by NHRC and are investigating the matter. 

Read Also
UP: Amid Depression Due To Financial Crisis, Video Journalist Dies By Consuming Poison At Home In...
article-image

"The deceased Yogesh Kumar is a resident of Aligarh. He used to work at a bakery shop in this area. There were allegations against Kumar levelled by one of his colleagues working at the shop and regarding that, we called him in for questioning. Today, he died by suicide at 10 am inside the police station. He was shifted to a nearby hospital but was declared dead. We are currently investigating the matter and following NHRC's guidelines.”

