Shocking Video Shows Tractor Going Out Of Control During Race In Punjab's Phagwara; Several Injured

In a shocking incident, a tractor race in the village of Domeli, Phagwara in Punjab, has left several people severely injured. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, with several people casting apprehensions about such races in villages.

Uncontrolled tractor rammed the few people in the village (Domeli) of Phagwara. The incident happened during a tractor race in the fair. pic.twitter.com/wsugp6Pqcu — Akashdeep Thind (@thind_akashdeep) June 15, 2024

The accident occurred during a tractor race when one of the vehicles lost control and rammed onto spectators, triggering chaos and panic. According to reports, the incident has led to serious injuries for many, with five to 10 people being hospitalised. Police reportedly seized three tractors and detained four people with regards to the incident.

Shocking | A dangerous #TractorRace in the village #Domeli in #Phagwara, #Punjab, where a tractor lost control and rammed into several people, children, causing serious injuries. The police confiscated 3 tractors and detained 4 individuals. pic.twitter.com/u3GnMckpkV — Gautam Rishi 🇮🇳 (@GautamRishi1) June 15, 2024

Gurpreet Singh, one of the victims, reportedly explained how the tractor became uncontrollable and struck him along with several others. Ratan Singh, another victim, described how the runaway tractor injured him and his friend as it barreled towards them.

The local administration is under intense scrutiny following the tragic incident, with people asking how permission was granted for the race despite such events being banned. Furthermore, people have expressed concern as the race was conducted in broad daylight and the local authorities failed to stop it.