 Chilling Video: Police Constable, Crossing Railway Track With Earphones On, Fatally Hit By Speeding Train In UP’s Shahjahanpur
A police constable lost his life after being hit by a speeding train in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur on Wednesday

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, September 06, 2024, 06:16 PM IST
article-image
@Dainik_Live

In a tragic incident, a police constable lost his life after being hit by a speeding train near the Indira Nagar railway crossing in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur on Wednesday night.

As per reports, the constable, identified as Akshayveer was out for a walk with earphones on when he was struck by the train. It seems that the earphones prevented Akshayveer from noticing the approaching train. 

A purported CCTV footage of the incident has also surfaced on social media showing the exact moment when the constable was fatally hit. 

In the video, it is evident that the railway gate was closed as three individuals attempted to cross the tracks. Akshayveer, who was leading the group, tragically stepped onto the tracks without realising a train was fast approaching. Despite efforts from a nearby person who managed to pull one of the other individuals to safety, Akshayveer was struck. 

Watch the video here:

Akshayveer’s injuries were severe, including the amputation of one leg, and he later succumbed to excessive blood loss while receiving treatment at the Government Medical College.

Akshayveer, 34, a constable of the 2019 batch, had been serving in the Shahjahanpur Police Line. He was originally from Dagrol village in Shamli and was residing in a rented home in the Sadar Bazar area.

Soon after the accident, police officers rushed Akshayveer to the hospital, but despite their efforts, he passed away late Wednesday night. The following morning, he was given a final farewell with full state honours. 

As per reports, senior police officials, including SP Ashok Kumar, SP City Sanjay Kumar, and SP Rural Manoj Awasthi, attended the ceremony, shouldering his mortal remains.

