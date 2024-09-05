 'Non-Veg Khila Ke Musalman Banaunga...': School Principal Accuses 7-Yr-Old Muslim Student Of Conversion Attempt In UP's Amroha; VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Non-Veg Khila Ke Musalman Banaunga...': School Principal Accuses 7-Yr-Old Muslim Student Of Conversion Attempt In UP's Amroha; VIDEO

'Non-Veg Khila Ke Musalman Banaunga...': School Principal Accuses 7-Yr-Old Muslim Student Of Conversion Attempt In UP's Amroha; VIDEO

The principal tells the 7-year-old child's mother that the school would not be able to continue with the child as they didn't want to educate someone who would grow up and "demolish Hindu temples." The mother, agasht at the comments made by the principal, fights back and tells the school principal that her only ambition is to see her child get good education and rubbishes all claims made by him.

Abhishek YadavUpdated: Thursday, September 05, 2024, 10:51 PM IST
article-image
Shocking incident from UP's Amroha where a school principal accused 7-year-old Muslim boy of trying to convert other students | X | @zoo_bear

Amroha, September 5: A viral video on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) was shared with the claim that a school principal accused a 7-year-old Muslim child in UP's Amroha for "trying to convert" Hindu students by "bringing non-vegetarian food" in the school. The video shows a heated argument taking place between the boy's mother and the principal in the latter's office.

Claims are also made that the boy was expelled from the school, however, FPJ could not verify the authenticity of that claim. However, the principal does tell the 7-year-old child's mother that the school would not be able to continue with the child as they didn't want to educate someone who would grow up and "demolish Hindu temples."

The mother, agasht at the comments made by the principal, fights back and tells the school principal that her only ambition is to see her child get good education and that the kid could never even think of doing what he was accused of, let alone execute it in real life.

The mother contests the allegations put on her child by the principal and tells the male principal that her family doesn't believe in religious discrimination and that they live in an area which has people from all religions and backgrounds.

FPJ Shorts
Nida Dar TROLLED By Netizens For Congratulating India on T20 WC Win 2 Months Late; Ex-Pak Skipper Reveals Reason Behind Delayed Post
Nida Dar TROLLED By Netizens For Congratulating India on T20 WC Win 2 Months Late; Ex-Pak Skipper Reveals Reason Behind Delayed Post
'Conspiracy By Congress': Ex-WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh Hits Back Over Allegations Of Sexual Harassment; Video
'Conspiracy By Congress': Ex-WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh Hits Back Over Allegations Of Sexual Harassment; Video
Mumbai: Urdu Speakers Criticise Akhara Head's Statement Calling 'Shahi Snan' a Mughal Term
Mumbai: Urdu Speakers Criticise Akhara Head's Statement Calling 'Shahi Snan' a Mughal Term
Anant Ambani's Vantara Foundation Reaches Out To Namibia, Seeks To Protect Animals From Culling Amid Drought Crisis
Anant Ambani's Vantara Foundation Reaches Out To Namibia, Seeks To Protect Animals From Culling Amid Drought Crisis

The mother also goes on to say that the principal was blaming her child for the fault of another student. The principal also threatens the boy's mother and another woman with her saying that he would call police if they did not leave. However, the mother stands her ground and refuses to be intimidated. All this happens in front of the 7-year-old child, whose spoke in such a soft tone and volume that he could hardly be heard.

Read Also
UP News: Muzaffarnagar School Teacher Asks Students To Slap Classmate, Apologises After Video Goes...
article-image

The principal has been identified as Avnish Sharma. Fact checker Muhammed Zubair shared the video of the incident on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

After Mohammed Zubair shared the video, Amroha Police also replied to it and shared an update in the matter.

The police said that a three-member team was formed to look into the allegations shared with the viral video. The police also added that the law and order situation was normal.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India Ranks 7th In Global Study On Sleep Deprivation, Highlighting Noise And Stress As Major Factors

India Ranks 7th In Global Study On Sleep Deprivation, Highlighting Noise And Stress As Major Factors

'Non-Veg Khila Ke Musalman Banaunga...': School Principal Accuses 7-Yr-Old Muslim Student Of...

'Non-Veg Khila Ke Musalman Banaunga...': School Principal Accuses 7-Yr-Old Muslim Student Of...

'Aap Log Ra***E Ho...': Congress Spokesperson Surendra Rajput Abuses BJP Leaders During Live TV...

'Aap Log Ra***E Ho...': Congress Spokesperson Surendra Rajput Abuses BJP Leaders During Live TV...

PM Modi & Singapore PM Lawrence Wong Praise Ministers' Efforts In Strengthening Six-Pillar...

PM Modi & Singapore PM Lawrence Wong Praise Ministers' Efforts In Strengthening Six-Pillar...

UP Horror: Ambulance Driver & Helper Allegedly Molest Woman, Remove Husband’s Life Support Leading...

UP Horror: Ambulance Driver & Helper Allegedly Molest Woman, Remove Husband’s Life Support Leading...