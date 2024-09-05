'Non-Veg Khila Ke Musalman Banaunga...': School Principal Accuses 7-Yr-Old Muslim Student Of Conversion Attempt In UP's Amroha; VIDEO

Shocking incident from UP's Amroha where a school principal accused 7-year-old Muslim boy of trying to convert other students | X | @zoo_bear

Amroha, September 5: A viral video on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) was shared with the claim that a school principal accused a 7-year-old Muslim child in UP's Amroha for "trying to convert" Hindu students by "bringing non-vegetarian food" in the school. The video shows a heated argument taking place between the boy's mother and the principal in the latter's office.

Claims are also made that the boy was expelled from the school, however, FPJ could not verify the authenticity of that claim. However, the principal does tell the 7-year-old child's mother that the school would not be able to continue with the child as they didn't want to educate someone who would grow up and "demolish Hindu temples."

The mother, agasht at the comments made by the principal, fights back and tells the school principal that her only ambition is to see her child get good education and that the kid could never even think of doing what he was accused of, let alone execute it in real life.

The mother contests the allegations put on her child by the principal and tells the male principal that her family doesn't believe in religious discrimination and that they live in an area which has people from all religions and backgrounds.

The mother also goes on to say that the principal was blaming her child for the fault of another student. The principal also threatens the boy's mother and another woman with her saying that he would call police if they did not leave. However, the mother stands her ground and refuses to be intimidated. All this happens in front of the 7-year-old child, whose spoke in such a soft tone and volume that he could hardly be heard.

The principal has been identified as Avnish Sharma. Fact checker Muhammed Zubair shared the video of the incident on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

After Mohammed Zubair shared the video, Amroha Police also replied to it and shared an update in the matter.

The police said that a three-member team was formed to look into the allegations shared with the viral video. The police also added that the law and order situation was normal.