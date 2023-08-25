UP News: Muzaffarnagar School Teacher Asks Students To Slap Classmate, Apologises After Video Goes Viral; Police Respond

Representational photo |

A disturbing incident has come to the fore in which a school teacher allegedly encourages minor students to slap their 8-year-old Muslim classmate. Video of the incident went viral on social media, with users demanding action against the teacher.

The incident allegedly happened at Neha Public school in Khubbapur village of Mansoorpur police station area, Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh. In the video, the victim is seen standing in front of the class as the teacher – identified as Tripta Tyagi – is sitting on her chair encouraging other students to come forward and slap their classmate. The students come one by one and hit the victim as Tyagi watches over.

"I have declared that send all the Muslim children there," Tyagi is heard saying in the video. Encouraging the students to slap the victim, she continued, "Why don't you hit them him with force."

It is a case of HATE CRIME.



Tripta Tyagi tortured 8yo boy because of his Muslim identity.



Can't Muslim organizations in UP file a complaint against Tripta and her school??



Tag Muslim politicians and ask them to open their mouth.



#ArrestTriptaTyagipic.twitter.com/QBtXijHICP — Md Asif Khan‏‎‎‎‎‎‎ (@imMAK02) August 25, 2023

Outrage on social media

As the video gained traction on social media on Friday, people demanded against Tyagi. Muzaffarnagar police said in a tweet on X (formerly Twitter) that station in-charge at Mansurpur police has been directed to investigate to necessary action.

However, the victim's father reportedly said he did not wish to file a complaint against Tyagi because he did not believe their would scope of justice. Furthermore, the father also reportedly gave it in writing to Muzaffarnagar police that he did not want to initiate a legal action against Tyagi.

The teacher apologised in front of the police.

And no, I am not going to share that video. As a parent, it is highly disturbing. I will share an image of the monster, masquerading as a teacher. She is Trupti Tyagi and she teaches in a school in Muzaffarnagar, UP. pic.twitter.com/nO2VrGYzfe — Makarand (मकरंद) (مکرند) (@Makarand_S) August 25, 2023

