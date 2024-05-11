GSEB Class 10 Results: Gujarat Board SSC Results 2024 OUT!

Representative Image

The results for the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) for the class 10 exams 2024, have officially been released today, i.e., May 11.

Candidates will now be able to check their results from the official website at gseb.org. The overall passing percentage for this year is 82.56 per cent. The passing percentage in girls is 86.69 per cent while the passing percentage in boys is 79.12 per cent.

Steps To Check The Results

Step 1: Go to the official website.

Step 2: Click on the provided result section.

Step 3: Select the required details.

Step 4: The result website will now open on your screen.

Step 5: Enter your login credentials.

Step 6: Your result will now open on your screen.

Step 7: Go through all the details thoroughly.

Step 8: Now, save and download the copy for future use.

Step 9: Take a printout of the result document.

The candidates are advised to keep their login details handy while checking the results. The candidates should also make sure that they have a good internet connectivity in their device to check the result without any hurdles.

Additional Details

According to multiple media reports, the GSEB class 10 topper list 2024 will not be declared by the board. However, there is no confirmation from the board about this. This year, more than 70,000 students registered for the said exam. Out of these, more than 57,000 students managed to clear it.

It is suggested for the candidates to keep a check on the board's official website for the latest updates on the results.