Muzaffarnagar School Viral Video: Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP For Spreading Hate, Asks Centre To Show Video In G20 Summit

Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP For Spreading Hate | Twitter

Muzaffarnagar: Uttar Pradesh leader and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after video of a teacher asking students to hit their classmate has gone viral on social media. Akhilesh Yadav came down heavily on the Saffron party and accused them of instigating hate in the country. Akhilesh Yadav said that the teacher asking the students to hit their classmate is the outcome of BJP's hate-spreading agenda in the country. Even the teachers are not immune from the hatred that is being spread by the BJP.

Akhilesh Yadav attacks BJP

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in a vieled attack on BJP asked the saffron party to show the video of the incident in the G20 meeting. The G20 meeting is being held in India in 2023 as India has got the presidency of the G20 starting from December 2022. Akhilesh Yadav shared the police statement in connection with the incident on hi official social media handle and said that the BJP should show the video in the G20 and prove that their hate agenda is correct.

Akhilesh Yadav asks BJP to share video in G20 Summit

Akhilesh Yadav said that "In a viral video from Muzaffarnagar, a teacher is seen getting a minority child thrashed by other children. In this she is guilty of double crime because she is beating and making other children violent. The BJP government should show this video in the G20 meeting to prove how its hate agenda is correct. Such a teacher is a blot on the society, teachers of the whole country should raise their voice to punish that teacher."

School viral video incident

In a shocking incident that took place in Muzaffarnagar a teacher was seen asking the students to hit a kid who is also the student of the same class. The students one by one approach the child and hit him on his face and back. The teacher also allowed another person to film the whole incident on camera. The student who is being hit by other students is allegedly from the minority community.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

UP Police denies communal angle

Uttar Pradesh Police has denied any communal angle in the incident. An investigation has been ordered in connection with the incident. A case has been registered against the teacher and an inquiry has been initiated against the teacher. The teacher claimed that the mother of these students do not pay attention to their studies, this harms the studies of other students.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)