Shocking Video! Car Crushes Toddler Playing Outside Noida House In Front of Mother; 18-Month-Old Girl In Critical Condition

Noida: A toddler playing in front of her house with her mother in B Block, Sector 63 of Noida, was run over by a car late on Friday night. According to reports, the injured girl has been admitted to Kailash Hospital, where her condition remains critical. A video of the entire incident is going viral on social media. The incident was captured on CCTV.

Video of the accident emerges

A little girl playing with her mother in front of the house was crushed by a car right in front of her mother



The incident took place in B block of Sector 63A, #Noida



The seriously injured girl is admitted to Kailash Hospital



In the video, it is clearly visible that a woman is seen outside the house on the road with her child when a white car comes and runs over the child. As soon as the child falls victim to the accident, the person in the car gets out, and a crowd gathers around. The girl's mother immediately picks up her child and runs around in a distraught state.

People standing nearby rushed the girl to the hospital, where the 18-month-old girl is fighting for her life. The girl's condition is reported to be critical.

According to a Dainik Bhaskar report, the woman seen in the video has been identified as Rinki, who lives in a rented house owned by a person named Kanoujia.

Regarding the incident, the police said that on the night of June 28/29, a girl had an accident in the Sector-63 police station area. She is being treated in a private hospital. The police received information about the incident through social media. Taking immediate notice of the incident, the Sector-63 police have registered a case under serious sections and are taking further action.

The vehicle involved in the incident has been identified. Teams have been formed to arrest the accused car driver. The hospital administration has been contacted for the girl's proper treatment.