Shocking Video! Amazon Employee Attending Friend's Wedding In AP's Kurnool, Dies Of Cardiac Arrest While Greeting Newly Weds

Amazon Employee Attending Friend's Wedding In AP's Kurnool, Dies Of Cardiac Arrest While Greeting Newly Weds

Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh): A joyous wedding celebration in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, turned tragic when a young man suffered a fatal cardiac arrest while greeting the bride and groom. The man, Vamsi, identified as an Amazon employee based in Bengaluru, had travelled to Penumada village to attend his friend's wedding.

Viral Video Shows Exact Moments Of Death On Stage

A viral video shows Vamsi handing a gift to the couple on the stage amidst a cheerful crowd. Moments later, as the groom unwrapped the gift, Vamsi started to lose balance, leaning to his left. Onlookers quickly intervened to prevent him from collapsing. According to an NDTV report, despite being rushed to Dhone City Government Hospital, doctors declared him dead, citing cardiac arrest as the cause.

💔 Tragedy Strikes at Wedding:

An Amazon employee dies on stage of a heart attack during his friend's wedding in #AndhraPradesh .

Doctors emphasize rising cardiac risks among youth due to stress, pollution & lifestyle changes.#AmazonEmployee #Kurnool #heartattack #Amaravati pic.twitter.com/X9ldLtMkI6 — amaravatinews24 (@amaravatinews24) November 21, 2024

This incident is part of an alarming trend of young individuals succumbing to sudden cardiac arrests in unexpected scenarios. Experts have observed a noticeable rise in such cases, including at gyms, workplaces and social gatherings.

Similar Incident Reported Recently In MP

In another tragic incident, Prakash Singh Baghel, a 31-year-old from Madhya Pradesh's Rewa, experienced a sudden cardiac arrest while talking with friends. The incident, caught on camera, occurred on October 20 at a store in Sirmaur intersection. Prakash, who was known to be health-conscious and maintained a regular workout routine, was laughing and conversing when he became restless and collapsed.

A shocking video has emerged from #Rewa district of #MadhyaPradesh. While laughing and talking with friends, a young man suddenly falls down and dies on the spot. The video of this incident is going viral rapidly. The doctor has said that the cause of death was a heart attack. pic.twitter.com/JIzFI9vlAI — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) October 24, 2024

Prakash Was Pronounced Dead On Arrival At Hospital

His startled friends attempted to revive him by sprinkling water on his face and performing chest compressions but to no avail. Local shopkeepers rushed to help and Prakash was taken to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead on arrival, with doctors confirming cardiac arrest as the cause. Prakash’s family revealed that he had no history of chronic illness, followed a disciplined diet, and was seemingly in good health.