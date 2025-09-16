Why Is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Birthday Celebrated As Sewa Diwas?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo Credit: ANI

Delhi: Every year, September 17, the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is observed as "Sewa Diwas" across India. The day is dedicated not to grand celebrations but to acts of service, charity, and social welfare, reflecting Modi's belief that true celebration lies in serving the nation and its people.

About Sewa Dewas

The tradition of marking the Prime Minister's birthday as Sewa Diwas began in 2014, after he took office. Since then, leaders, party workers, and citizens have been encouraged to engage in activities that benefit society—such as blood donation camps, cleanliness drives, tree plantations, and community service. The spirit behind this initiative is to transform a personal occasion into a larger movement of public good.

The choice of service-oriented celebrations is deeply linked to Modi's own philosophy and lifestyle. Having risen from humble beginnings, he has often emphasised the values of discipline, compassion, and dedication to society. By urging people to mark his birthday with seva (service), he reinforces the importance of "Nation First" and collective responsibility.

PM Modi to visit Madhya Pradesh

Prime Minister Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh on the occasion of his 75th birthday. He will launch the largest ever health outreach for women and children in the country, ‘Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar’ and ‘8th Rashtriya Poshan Maah’ campaigns. The campaign will be organised from September 17 to October 2 at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, Community Health Centres (CHCs), District Hospitals and other government health facilities across the country, making this the largest ever health outreach for women and children in India. Among other things, PM Modi will also launch ever health outreach for women and children in the country, Adi Seva Parv for the state.

विकसित भारत के हमारे संकल्प को कल मध्य प्रदेश से एक नई ऊर्जा मिलेगी। दोपहर करीब 12 बजे धार से ‘स्वस्थ नारी सशक्त परिवार’ और ‘8वें राष्ट्रीय पोषण माह’ का शुभारंभ करूंगा। कार्यक्रम में ‘आदि सेवा पर्व’ और पीएम मित्र पार्क की शुरुआत भी शामिल है।https://t.co/Y16Dd5pwME — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 16, 2025

Sewa Diwas and two-week' Sewa Pakhwada'

The BJP marks PM Modi's birthday as 'Sewa Diwas' (Day of Service) with a slew of social initiatives. This year, the party has expanded the celebrations into a two-week-long 'Sewa Pakhwada', running from September 17 to October 2. The 'Sewa Pakhwada' will end coinciding with the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

Activities in Sewa Pakhwada

Over the years, Sewa Diwas has expanded into week-long or fortnight-long service campaigns, popularly known as "Seva Pakhwada". Activities during this period include health check-up camps, Swachh Bharat initiatives, awareness campaigns on nutrition, and support for the underprivileged. It not only honours the Prime Minister but also instills a culture of volunteerism and unity among citizens.

In a few days time we shall mark Hon. PM @narendramodi’s birthday as a part of #SevaPakhwada2025 . Wish to recall how, based on my experience, I see a strong leader in PM Modi who is caring and compassionate too.



The day of my very first budget speech is one I will never forget,… pic.twitter.com/LY7k8VnRs7 — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) September 15, 2025

Thus, celebrating Modi's birthday as Sewa Diwas is more than a symbolic gesture—it's a way of reminding people that service to humanity is the greatest virtue. Instead of personal festivity, the day becomes an opportunity to work for a cleaner, healthier, and more compassionate India, echoing the Prime Minister's vision of inclusive development.