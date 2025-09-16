 Why Is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Birthday Celebrated As Sewa Diwas?
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleWhy Is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Birthday Celebrated As Sewa Diwas?

Why Is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Birthday Celebrated As Sewa Diwas?

The tradition of marking the Prime Minister's birthday as Sewa Diwas began in 2014, after he took office. Since then, leaders, party workers, and citizens have been encouraged to engage in activities that benefit society—such as blood donation camps.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 08:59 PM IST
article-image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo Credit: ANI

Delhi: Every year, September 17, the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is observed as "Sewa Diwas" across India. The day is dedicated not to grand celebrations but to acts of service, charity, and social welfare, reflecting Modi's belief that true celebration lies in serving the nation and its people.

About Sewa Dewas

The tradition of marking the Prime Minister's birthday as Sewa Diwas began in 2014, after he took office. Since then, leaders, party workers, and citizens have been encouraged to engage in activities that benefit society—such as blood donation camps, cleanliness drives, tree plantations, and community service. The spirit behind this initiative is to transform a personal occasion into a larger movement of public good.

The choice of service-oriented celebrations is deeply linked to Modi's own philosophy and lifestyle. Having risen from humble beginnings, he has often emphasised the values of discipline, compassion, and dedication to society. By urging people to mark his birthday with seva (service), he reinforces the importance of "Nation First" and collective responsibility.

FPJ Shorts
Asia Cup 2025: Andy Pycroft Likely To Miss Pakistan vs UAE Match After No Handshake Incident, Says Report
Asia Cup 2025: Andy Pycroft Likely To Miss Pakistan vs UAE Match After No Handshake Incident, Says Report
Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Greets PM Modi On 75th Birthday, Announces ‘Namo Parks’ Scheme
Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Greets PM Modi On 75th Birthday, Announces ‘Namo Parks’ Scheme
Why Is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Birthday Celebrated As Sewa Diwas?
Why Is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Birthday Celebrated As Sewa Diwas?
NMIA's 14-Year-Long Journey From Blueprints To Reality: Facing Environmental Challenges To Engineering Breakthroughs, Mumbai's 2nd Airport Finally Nears Inauguration
NMIA's 14-Year-Long Journey From Blueprints To Reality: Facing Environmental Challenges To Engineering Breakthroughs, Mumbai's 2nd Airport Finally Nears Inauguration

PM Modi to visit Madhya Pradesh

Prime Minister Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh on the occasion of his 75th birthday. He will launch the largest ever health outreach for women and children in the country, ‘Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar’ and ‘8th Rashtriya Poshan Maah’ campaigns. The campaign will be organised from September 17 to October 2 at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, Community Health Centres (CHCs), District Hospitals and other government health facilities across the country, making this the largest ever health outreach for women and children in India. Among other things, PM Modi will also launch ever health outreach for women and children in the country, Adi Seva Parv for the state.

Sewa Diwas and two-week' Sewa Pakhwada'

The BJP marks PM Modi's birthday as 'Sewa Diwas' (Day of Service) with a slew of social initiatives. This year, the party has expanded the celebrations into a two-week-long 'Sewa Pakhwada', running from September 17 to October 2. The 'Sewa Pakhwada' will end coinciding with the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

Read Also
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Launches Song For PM Modi’s 75th Birthday - VIDEO
article-image

Activities in Sewa Pakhwada

Over the years, Sewa Diwas has expanded into week-long or fortnight-long service campaigns, popularly known as "Seva Pakhwada". Activities during this period include health check-up camps, Swachh Bharat initiatives, awareness campaigns on nutrition, and support for the underprivileged. It not only honours the Prime Minister but also instills a culture of volunteerism and unity among citizens.

Thus, celebrating Modi's birthday as Sewa Diwas is more than a symbolic gesture—it's a way of reminding people that service to humanity is the greatest virtue. Instead of personal festivity, the day becomes an opportunity to work for a cleaner, healthier, and more compassionate India, echoing the Prime Minister's vision of inclusive development.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Why Is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Birthday Celebrated As Sewa Diwas?

Why Is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Birthday Celebrated As Sewa Diwas?

PM Modi Turns 75! Top Quotes By India's Most Popular Leader

PM Modi Turns 75! Top Quotes By India's Most Popular Leader

Narendra Modi Birthday: Facts You Didn't Know About Prime Minister Of India

Narendra Modi Birthday: Facts You Didn't Know About Prime Minister Of India

Tiramisu World Cup 2025: Inside Italy’s Sweetest Annual Competition

Tiramisu World Cup 2025: Inside Italy’s Sweetest Annual Competition

How To Create 'Hug My Younger Self' Gemini AI Generated Image? Know Prompts

How To Create 'Hug My Younger Self' Gemini AI Generated Image? Know Prompts