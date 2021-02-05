Shocking! 80-year-old woman raped in Uttar Pradesh’s Kharela village; investigation underway

Lucknow: In a shocking case of crime against women in Uttar Pradesh, an 80-year-old woman was allegedly raped in Kharela village in Mahoba district.
The Station House Officer (SHO) Kharela Anil Kumar said that the incident took place on February 2 when the elderly woman was alone in her house after other family members left the house to attend a religious function.
On their return, the family members found the woman crying and complaining of pain in her abdomen. She told them that two persons, one of them was identified by her as Phool Chandra alias Phullu, entered the house and overpowered her.
Phullu raped her while the other unidentified person helped him in the crime. The elderly woman tried to raise her voice but they gagged her.
Her grandson registered an FIR on Thursday. Acting on the complaint, the police raided the house of Phool Chandra in the Jalalpur area in Hamirpur only to find that he left the house and the village along with the other person involved in the crime.
“We got her medical examination done and are awaiting a report to confirm that she was subjected to rape. Both accused are on the run. We have got information about their possible hideouts. They will be arrested soon,” claimed the SHO.