Shocking! 80-year-old woman raped in Uttar Pradesh’s Kharela village; investigation underway

Lucknow: In a shocking case of crime against women in Uttar Pradesh, an 80-year-old woman was allegedly raped in Kharela village in Mahoba district.

The Station House Officer (SHO) Kharela Anil Kumar said that the incident took place on February 2 when the elderly woman was alone in her house after other family members left the house to attend a religious function.

On their return, the family members found the woman crying and complaining of pain in her abdomen. She told them that two persons, one of them was identified by her as Phool Chandra alias Phullu, entered the house and overpowered her.