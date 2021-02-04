Uttar Pradesh govt all set to enter Guinness Book of World Records

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government is all set enter into the Guinness Book of World Records again after over 1.4 lakh students recited Vande Matram while standing in salute position during the Chauri Chaura centenary celebrations.

The Principal Secretary Culture and Tourism Mukesh Meshram claimed that it took China 29 days to create a record for largest online video album with 10,369 video clips while Uttar Pradesh broke it in just an hour.

He said that over 1.4 lakh videos of students singing Vande Matram in salute position from 75 districts were already uploaded on the link provided by the Guinness Book of World records on Wednesday between 10 am and 8 pm to break the world record with huge margin and set a new record in its name.

“Many thousands more videos were uploaded till 12 noon on Thursday. An audit of the videos uploaded on the website is on and the Guinness Book of World Records authorities will announce the final tally on Friday,” said Meshram.

Earlier, Yogi Adityanth government had set a world record in tree sapling plantation and for lighting over 5.5 lakhs earthen lamps (diyas) in Ayodhya to enter its name in the Guinness Book of World Records.

The Uttar Pradesh tableau on the model of Ram temple and depicting history of ancient Ayodhya city on the Republic Day had bagged the first prize.