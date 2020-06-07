Shocker: 80-year-old man tied to hospital bed allegedly for not paying medical bills in MP's Shajapur

A rather startling case of medical apathy came to light on Sunday, after an 80-year old man was found tied to a hospital bed in Madhya Pradesh. Allegedly, this was done to him over non-payment of hospital bills.

Photos shared by news agency ANI showed the man lying down on his back in a slightly uncomfortable manner, with his legs slightly raised and tied to the metal foot-board of the bed. Rope also appears to be wound around his middle. His hand too was tied to the bed with a rope looped around his wrist.

"We’ve sent a team to hospital to investigate matter. Police probe on. Report awaited. Action will be taken accordingly," ANI quoted the district collector to add.