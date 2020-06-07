Shocker: 80-year-old man tied to hospital bed allegedly for not paying medical bills in MP's Shajapur

A rather startling case of medical apathy came to light on Sunday, after an 80-year old man was found tied to a hospital bed in Madhya Pradesh. Allegedly, this was done to him over non-payment of hospital bills.
Photos shared by news agency ANI showed the man lying down on his back in a slightly uncomfortable manner, with his legs slightly raised and tied to the metal foot-board of the bed. Rope also appears to be wound around his middle. His hand too was tied to the bed with a rope looped around his wrist.
"We’ve sent a team to hospital to investigate matter. Police probe on. Report awaited. Action will be taken accordingly," ANI quoted the district collector to add.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has also taken note of the "cruel behaviour" towards a senior citizen.
In a tweet on Saturday, Chouhan said that "strict action" would be taken and that the culprits would not be spared.
The hospital however claims that the ropes were put in place as the man was having convulsions and they wanted to ensure that he was not hurt. As per an NDTV report, that quoted a doctor at the hospital, he was having convulsions due to an electrolyte imbalance.
While the family alleged that the man had been tied up after they failed to pay the bill, a doctor at the hospital reportedly said that they had waived the bill amount on humanitarian grounds.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)